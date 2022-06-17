A young boy arrived on career day in school dressed like a Navy officer and dripped with delightful cuteness

The child's proud mother uploaded two photos of the boy posing for the camera in the Navy uniform and gushed over him on Twitter

Netizens who reacted to the snaps equally expressed admiration for the boy's fashion sense as they wished him well

A young boy dripped with cuteness and swag after showing up on career day at his school sporting a Navy officer's uniform, and his photos have gone viral.

The child's mother, known on Twitter as @chefbanke, shared the impressive images of her boy in the Navy uniform and gushed over him.

Sharing the images of her son on her feed, the proud mother said:

Photos of boy dressed like Navy officer for career day in school. Source: @chefbanke

Source: UGC

''Career day at my baby’s school, and he showed up like this.''

Many people who reacted to the snaps equally expressed admiration for the boy's fashion sense as they wished him well.

At the time of this publication, the post had raked in 5,725 retweets, 765 quote tweets, and 61.8K likes.

Briefly News selected some of the comments below:

Netizens react to stunning frames

@Nharkita said:

''OMG. This is beautiful.''

@nayaliving commented:

''This is so cute.''

@Oladele89407315 said:

''I love this!''

@michael_spiff commented:

''I just want to know how much dem shoes cost.''

@_OnahGrace said:

''This baby boy's drip.''

@adesolaaaaa commented:

''He's adorable! Love the uniform!''

@sasha_flystud said:

''Aaawwww, so precious.''

Source: YEN.com.gh