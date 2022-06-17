The tenant was confused the landlord had not increased the rent after four years in a two-bedroom self-compound house

The tenant approached the landlord to find out if he'll increase the rent to prepare ahead with the amount

To the tenant's surprise, the landlord said no despite the most recent hikes in prices of goods and properties in Ghana

After four years in an apartment, a tenant approached the landlord to find out if he'll increase the rent for his two-bedroom self-compound house.

The tenant was confused and wanted to prepare to avoid surprises because of the most recent surge in prices of goods and properties in Ghana.

In a post sighted on the Facebook page of the social media influencer Francis Kennedy Ocloo, the tenant revealed that the current rent is R800.

''AG for four years my landlord hasn't increased the rent. Two bedroom, self compound in the capital. I'm kind of confused,'' the post read.

The tenant approached the landlord to find out why the delay in increment.

''So I asked him if there will be any increment to prepare for my next yearly renewal. The landlord got back that no. He said until he adds any new things or seeks that from Rent Control or revalues the property.

''General, I think some people are not moved by money or the general flow of what everyone is doing.''

The account has generated mixed comments as some people shared their experiences.

Read some of the comments compiled below:

Ghanaians react to account

Elikplim Ama Nego said:

''I lived in a house for three years, and the landlord never increased rent till I moved to a new place. After a year, the landlord went from Ghc650 to Ghc800 and was demanding two years in advance.''

Nana Yaa Brago commented:

''I live in Labone in a two-bedroom self-contained house. Have a small patio. My initial rent was GHc230 for eight years. I presently pay 420 cedis. I pay according to my own terms - so I pay quarterly. My landlady hasn't even been here since I moved in. She sends paint once a year and jokingly says I should find my own painter.''

Kevin Rene Sabali said:

''My landlord has only added an increment of GHc50 since I moved in 2016. They’re very reasonable people.''

Manye Dede commented:

''I lived in an apartment in cantonments for 10 good years. My landlady never increased rent, but my new landlord increases my rent just in a year with 100 cedis flat.''

Kwaku Darko said:

''Not that they are not moved by money, they are disciplined and understand the law. They are meticulous in their dealings. Such people never lose a case, and they keep all the records in their dealings.''

Adom Ara Kwa commented:

''Please tell the sender to introduce me to his landlord wai. I want to be his tenant in the near future.''

Ghanaba Cindy said:

''I used to live in a two-bedroom house at north Legon, and the rent was 150 Cedis per month. That landlord was the kindest man on earth. I lived there saaaa until I got married, and this man never increased rent da.''

