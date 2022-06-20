A young man went online to show off the beautiful building he completed in just five months

The successful man thanked God for helping him with the task as he advised people to keep working hard

Social media users thronged his comment section to congratulate him as some wondered when they would be rich enough to have a house

A young Nigerian man with the handle @harmsway7 has gone on TikTok to reveal that he finished his house in five months.

Sharing a video online, the successful man showed how it all began when the foundation was being put in place.

A young Nigerian man has inspired many people after he showed off his house. Photo source: TikTok/@harmsway7

Keep working hard

In another part of the clip, the structure was seen at the lintel level and about being roofed. When people saw the completed project, they were amazed. The compound was interlocked all through.

The man said "Na God dey run am" as he motivated people to keep pushing in whatever endeavour they are on.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered 10,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

merrickofficial said:

"I tap from this blessings."

Rag doll said:

"I know say God nor Dey sleep for my side,one day God go surly bless all the hustlers."

britoo said:

"congrat boss the same God wey run am for you go run am for us."

ADEBAYO SAMUEL681 said:

"How many rooms and how many plot of land."

beliv05 said:

"See am na clean and fresh e no easy congratulations bro may God wey do your own do mine."

benshedrack8 said:

"hmmm and I'm down here struggling with income... congratulations."

Mzansi Social Media Family Unsure Over Mansion Being Built in SA

A local woman has caused a stir on social media after sharing a beautiful house that is still under construction. The mansion is seen on social media with contractors still busy working on the stunning structure but there are many questions.

Many social networkers feel the structure might collapse in the next few years and that the garage was not supposed to be on the second floor.

They argue that the house is beautiful but the guys who are employed to build it are inexperienced and they are after the money.

