A pretty lady has taken to social media to announce her engagement to a man she met on social media platform Twitter

The excited lady stunned netizens as she shared their photos and a chat that ushered in their relationship

The young woman who is a nurse had initially told the man that she doesn't want a boyfriend, but a soulmate

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A beautiful nurse is set to walk down the aisle with a man she met on Twitter and shared her excitement on the platform.

The lady with the handle @IAMBLUEMAGIC_ shared on Twitter a picture in which she flaunted her engagement ring.

They met on Twitter. Photo Credit: (@IAMBLUEMAGIC_)

Source: UGC

In another photo she shared, the nurse and her man posed as if they were about to have a handshake.

The overjoyed lady went on to share her chat with the man identified as Steve.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

As their chat kicked off, Steve had inquired if she had a boyfriend to which the nurse responded:

''I don't want a boyfriend.

"I want a soulmate."

Steve then replied her with a laughing emoji and wrote:

"You Nigerian girls will not kill somebody oh.

"Well, let me believe."

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple. There were also single folks who expressed intent to copy the lady's way of responding to chats.

@Rohbert001 said:

"All the girls way I give my Soul, dem dey turn am to Sole, stepping on it anyhow, God when."

@kaka_johnpaul01 said:

"Those wereys can snub eeh, they will be shouting God when upandan."

@princes05346190 said:

"Okay if he ask do you have a boyfriend?

"Me: I don’t want a boyfriend I want a soul mate. Y ona dey hide update since."

@moore_loba said:

"Me:do you have a boyfriend now oya lie again.

"Her:e no concern your papa.

"Nah wetin me I dey always meet for Twitter be thatabeg where una dey meet all this girls wey dey cold headed."

Bride covered in blanket of cash notes at traditional ceremony leaves SA stunned

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that South African social media users were taken aback after viewing images of how a young bride was celebrated at her traditional matrimonial ceremony.

Images from the event were shared on Twitter by user @MatsileMohau and show the woman wearing her bridal hat, known as isicholo, and fully covered in a blanket of R100 cash notes. Other images also show other cash blankets during the ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng