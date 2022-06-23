A viral video currently making the rounds on social media has shown a pretty lady who went to a market to dance

The lady was seen dancing with traders and children while a large crowd gathered to watch the excitement in the air

At a point, the lady was held close by a man in a manner that made the crowd shout; the lady had to run away

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Nigerian lady, Mary Smart decided to enter a market to dance and have fun with traders and kids.

She took a music player which she placed in one part of the market and started dancing, distracting the attention of market people.

The lady took her happiness and excitement to the market. Photo credit: @energydiva_.

Source: UGC

Excitement in the air

She was seen dancing in the midst of children at first. All of them danced with huge excitement and joy as they did fast legwork.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She was soon joined by an old man who seemed eager to dance but totally lacked the amount of energy dished by the young lady.

Another young man soon accosted the lady and held her close to himself in a manner that warranted the lady to extricate herself and run away.

The video has caused a lot of stir on Instagram where it was re-shared by @yabaleftonline. It was originally posted by @energydiva__.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@markangelcomedy commented:

"Unlimited talents."

@bcashy_100

"Why are you running."

@jossireno said:

"Na cruise that keep most of us alive in this country I swear. God bless everyone that tries as much as possible to put a smile on people's face."

@olayinkathannah reacted:

"What is that last guy doing. E dey tap current."

@teesbeautylane commented:

"The rest of us are overthinkers."

@hardey3760 said:

"The last man why he come do like that."

@shammugah commented:

"I enjoyed watching every bit of this video. Sometime all we need is happiness and a sprinkle of madness."

Fabio Jackson adopts Michael Jackson's looks and pop dance moves, everyone shocked

In more social media news, Briefly News previously reported that a young man identified as Fabio Jackson is a Michael Jackson doppelganger.

Since his discovery some years ago, Fabio has taken advantage of his fame to become a content creator and this has seen his followers on social media grow tremendously.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng