A viral video is warming many hearts online as it shows how a young lady danced just to put a smile on her twin sister's face

The twin sister who was being entertained had fallen sick and been hospitalised, which got her sister doing anything she could to make her happy

Some of the interesting comments shared by social media users who saw the video have been compiled

A heartwarming video has made a lot of social media users emotional as it captures an adorable moment that a kindhearted lady decided to go to every length just to put a smile on the face of her twin sister.

In the footage that had already gathered more than 10,000 likes by the time of this report, the twin sister of the young lady was seen in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on.

Her sister decided to dress in the same outfit in which she displayed energetic dance moves which got the hospitalised sister humming along and smiling at some point.

Photos of lady dancing to make her twin sister happy Photo credit: Panyin & Kakra/Facebook

It appeared as though the particular dance moves the kindhearted sister portrayed were ones that the two of them had learned and mastered before the sick sister got ill.

How people are reacting

The footage has been heaping tons of comments with some interesting ones compiled by Briefly News below:

Nana Aba Baahwa Boafo commented:

Start treating the one dancing too cos I heard when one twin gets sick, the other one too gets sick ooo

Catherine Kimmy mentioned:

Awww the moment I watch this video I miss my late twin sister she knew me more than our mom do I love how you both grow together, you are healed in Jesus mighty name Amen!!

Amaamata Haruna indicated:

I love the way you guys help each other that so nice of twins may God continue to bless you guys and also may you recover quick

Watch the video here

