A video showing a female teacher making a TikTok video while on the assembly ground has gone viral

The teacher who was holding a cane became a subject of gossip among students who saw what she was doing

Many TikTok users who reacted to the clip tried hard to guess the subject that she could be teaching in the school

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young female teacher has got many people talking as she made a TikTok dance video during an assembly session in a school.

In the clip, the lady stood at the far side of the assembly ground as she stole some moves. In between her performance, she checked if anybody was watching her.

Many people found her act on the assembly ground very funny. Legit.ng: TikTok/@blaq_dehbee

Source: UGC

Teacher "loosening up"

Some of her students who saw her lost their attention on the assembly as they discussed among themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

After every dance move, the young teacher would turn to her students and return with a smiling face when looking at the camera.

The teacher captioned the video with:

"Sometimes just loosen up."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of views.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

chizurum said:

"Ur students are complaning."

King Naija said:

"Best teacher goes to and let me guess your teaching mathematics."

@dtm552 said:

"I can imagine the vibes out of the school premises."

Sammy da Richard said:

"na god go help this tiktok generation of teachers doctors and all the professionals out there."

Chidumebi said:

"lmao she’s doing tiktok during assembly iconic."

ranyo_kimberlyn_ said:

"She’s even holding a cane lmaoo."

Dezzy said:

"Let me guess? Civic teacher, una note no dey plenty."

Mitchy Bella said:

"Those boys were talking about you."

Teacher motivates his students

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a video showing the moment a physics teacher of St Stithians College motivated his students got people praising him online.

In the clip, the man moved energetically on an assembly ground and got approving screams from his students.

After some seconds, the man made some dance moves on the floor, galloping with his hands and feet. The crowd burst into a rapturous shout at this point.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng