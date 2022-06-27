Reactions as Wizkid's Son Exits Zoom Class Group Over 'Bad Vibes': "Like Father Like Son"
- Wizkid's first baby mama, Oluwanishola Ogudu, has taken to social media to reveal what Tife did during a zoom class
- According to her post, he left the group over what he tagged' bad vibes' as seen in a video he made afterwards
- Internet users have reacted to the video with some likening his behaviour to that of his superstar father
Superstar, Wizkid's first son, Tife, recently left social media users buzzing recently following his mother, Oluwanishola Ogudu's revelation.
According to a post she put up, the 11-year-old boy had exited the zoom class group and after going through his phone, she found a video which made her understand his reasons.
In the video, the young boy is seen speaking to the camera in a faux British accent, explaining that there was a power outage and that he had to leave the group due to 'too much bad vibes'.
Watch the clip below:
Internet users react to the clip
yemisikakayemisi:
"Goat no Dey born dog."
kenykoree:
"Like your father said bad energy stay far away"
annah.bellah:
"What’s with the forced fake accent though? ♀️ Are you not a Nigerian?"
figo_______________:
"Lol like father like son."
miracle_lovejoy:
"My dear I understand you all this bad energy in class groups."
