The handsomeness of a little boy whose photos are currently circulating online has melted hearts on Instagram

The boy has a shiny black skin while a beautiful smile danced on his lips; many people have described the smile as priceless

Photos of the handsome little boy have since gone viral on Instagram with so many accounts reposting them for the enjoyment of their followers

Social media users are currently gushing over the photos of a little boy whose smile is so cute that it is lifting many hearts.

The photos of the boy whose name is not immediately known were captured and first shared on Instagram by @brunopedro.mz.

The baby boy has gone viral online. Photo credit: @brunopedro.mz.

Boy lifts hearts online

Instagram users are appreciating the beautiful photos of the boy and the way he smiled.

Looking at the photos, the little baby had water dripping on his shiny black skin.

The boy's skin has been described as golden because of its smoothness. His eyes too looked unique as they sit boldly in their sockets.

The photos of the smiling boy reminded some people about their own childhood. One of the accounts that reposted the photos on Instagram is @nwe.

See the photos below:

Instagram users react

@andriwan_aan commented:

"Blue eyes and black skin with big smile."

@nesuitcruz reacted:

"So beautiful."

@mariannareels38 said:

"Yay! You look great."

