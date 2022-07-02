A bride and her bridesmaids entertained themselves with energetic dance moves before she walked down the aisle

A bride and her bridesmaids created a beautiful memory when they danced energetically at her gorgeous wedding that was a perfect picture in every way.

Destiny and her significant other tied the knot in a white wedding ceremony over the weekend.

Captured on camera before she walked down the aisle, the bride and her adorable bridesmaids delighted themselves with spicy dance moves.

Photo of bride and her bridesmaids dancing before her wedding. Credit: everythingwedding_global

Source: UGC

In a video sighted by Briefly News on Everythingwedding_global, the bride danced more enthusiastically than her girls.

Destiny and the ladies appeared to be familiar with the moves in the footage that has garnered attention on social media.

Read some of the comments below:

Social media reactions

Max.Vee said:

''Love your move. Bride killed it.''

Queenbella.azubuike commented:

''I love what I see ❤️.''

Ukw.tex said:

''But I love what I see ooo.''

Shideldeco tagged a friend:

''@jux_akushika & @_zarina19, this is just you .''

Source: YEN.com.gh