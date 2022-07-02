An honest young lady has released a photo of an iPhone on social media to help find the rightful owner

According to her, she found the smartphone in a Bolt vehicle she took on Sunday, June 26, but no one has since called

Rhozzy Love, who reacted with other netizens said, ''you can remove the sim and call someone on his contact list to ask for directions to his place. So the comes for it, please''

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young lady, who found an iPhone in a Bolt car at Abelenkpe in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, has released a photo of the smartphone to help find the rightful owner.

According to her, she found the phone on the evening of Sunday, June 26, but had since not received a call.

The image was shared with a message on the Facebook page of social media influencer Nana Tea.

Photos of iPhone and a young man. Credit: Nana Tea

Source: UGC

''I hope you’re doing well with the family. Please I found a phone in a Bolt car I took yesterday evening at Abelenkpe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

''The phone is an iPhone but no call came through from yesterday evening till now. Kindly post it for me so we can locate the owner,'' the post read.

Many netizens have praised the young lady for her show of integrity and honesty.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Photos of iPhone. Credit: Nana Tea

Source: Facebook

Social media reactions

Paa Kwaisey said:

''The driver is the best person to trace the owner through his trip records for that day. You should have told the driver about it and asked for his help to trace the owner cos it's obvious it belonged to the immediate rider he picked before you.''

Ruth Olive replied:

''Paa Kwaisey, what if the driver doesn't return it to the owner l think it good he took it.''

Rhozzy Love commented:

''You can remove the sim and call someone on his contact list to ask for directions to his place. So he comes for it please.''

Ticia Asare said:

''Reason I always advise people to use their pictures as wallpaper and lock screen saver.''

Rahmat Borntowin LyricsKaza commented:

''I wish you were the one who found my items in a bolt from Airport to Kasoa.''

Torgbui Agorkorli said:

''Take the sim out and put it in another phone and check if he’s got some contacts saved on it so you can call okay. Thank you, and may God bless you.''

Man claims a wife has the right to her husband’s phone and finances, Mzansi reacts to his relationship advice

Briefly News also reported that Dr Thomas Mukala took to social media to share his views about a husband giving access to his wife’s phone.

According to him, all wives have a right to their husband's phones. This is Mukala’s advice to men to be open and transparent to their wives.

"What are you hiding? How come she doesn’t know your password? Either you are hiding a woman or money deals or misusing your money. Marriage requires full disclosure,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh