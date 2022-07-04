An energetic mum has gone viral on social media after a video showed her cutting it up on the dance floor

The mum, who was in wrapper, distracted the attention of the cameraman, who left every other thing to focus on her

Social media users are currently reacting heavily to the video, with some asking why the talented mum was not showered with cash

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A talented woman has attracted the attention of dance lovers on social media after a video showed her dancing in public.

The mum could not allow the music playing on loudspeakers go to waste as she quickly jumped on it with gusto.

The woman danced like a pro. Photo credit: Ogbeni_Peter.

Source: UGC

In the 35 seconds video shared on Twitter by @Ogbeni_Peter, the energetic woman danced like a youth.

The event where she danced appeared to be a wedding as she distracted the cameraman, who immediately focused the camera on her. Young ladies at the event watched with keen interest and excitement as the woman continued to make her impressive moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Deborahmoses_s said:

"Her name is J-Swarg. She's very good with anchoring Yoruba alaga iduro and ijoko in weddings. Also very good with Anchoring wedding Reception, events and all."

@jayythedope said:

"Normally, this woman deserves to be sprayed a lot of money, but no!!! There’s no man around and women only collect."

@ClaretUchechi said:

"Don't be quick to judge. Maybe they are not allowed to spray money. Like for instance, if you attend a Jehovah witness wedding, you can't spray money but you are allowed to give money In envelope and other gifts."

@letter_frm_dele said:

"If you watch that video you’ll see that the men didn’t notice her dancing but the women watched on. If it were men that were watching them for spray something, that’s the tweet."

Viral video of proudly African man incorporating pole dance moves into cultural dance

In another story by Briefly News, a man got his groove on at an event, busting some impressive proudly African moves… then he saw a pole, and it was all downhill from there, LOL. The video has left people in tears of laughter.

The people of Mzansi love nothing more than to see people happily dancing and proudly showing off moves which tie to their roots. So, when a man slipped some Cardi B moves in on a traditional dance, it slapped hard in the right way, at least for some.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng