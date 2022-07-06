A short video of a young man spraying cash on his lover to celebrate her birthday has many praising him

People said that even though he does not have much, he has shown that he is a giver and his woman should be lucky

While the man was showing his girlfriend love, the lady stayed on the bed, looking amazed and shy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young man made his lover feel special on her birthday. In a video shared on TikTok, the man approached the lady sitting on the bed and sprayed her with money.

He rained notes on the lady as he wished her a happy birthday. While he was showing her love, bae sat shyly on the bed.

Many people said that if the man was rich, he would do more. Photo source: TikTok/@verifykingthomas

Source: UGC

He is a giver

The man never bothered about the relatively cheap interior decor of the room or the denomination of the cash. Many people who reacted to his humble show of love appreciated him for trying his best to give his girlfriend the best.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 shares with close to 4 000 comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Vivian Gold Kaitetsi said:

"The fact that he gave her that it could have been his everything and I think it’s better love than someone giving you 20m but it’s not their ET."

THE STORYTELLER said:

"At least he did something he tried abeg e nor easy."

Omaglams2 said:

"This your 5k means a lot..you will do better when you have more."

Jonax said:

"Most people go into a relationship just because of what the stand to gain is not about having a rich man is having a giver."

Oluwateedot said:

"God bless you more bro for doing what you’re capable if you will do more next year by Gods grace."

Babegirlriri said:

"This girl sef don’t just sit there na pretend like you’re surprised or at least hug baba na."

Stylish pair wows Mzansi with photos of matching outfits

In other news, Briefly News reports that a man took to social media to show off stunning images of him and his partner wearing coordinating outfits to different themed events hosted by their friends.

Online user Peace (@uPeace_) posted four images of him and his bae wearing different matching outfits – from traditional to modern styles – in line with the themed events they attended together.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng