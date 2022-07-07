A video of a beautiful couple having a nice dance time under heavy rain has got netizens gushing

The cute clip started with the man leading his wife by the hands into the rain, barefooted and fully dressed

While some social media users joked about the risk involved with their lovely showcase, others hailed the lovebirds

A couple has shown netizens another lovely way lovers can spend time together.

The abroad-based lovebirds identified as Abisola and Seyi shared a clip on the social media platform TikTok in which they were dancing in the rain.

They held each other close while dancing. Photo Credit: TikTok/@theshofs

Sporting nice outfits, the man held his woman by the hand and led her into the rain barefooted.

Despite the heavy downpour, the couple held each other close as they danced to Until I Found You by singer Stephen Sanchez.

While doing some moves, they'd steal kisses.

They then wrapped things up by sharing a long kiss with the lady hanging her legs around his waist. The video was captioned:

"Let's create experiences we'll never forget from the simple things in life. "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul, that makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts, and brings peace to our minds" - Nicholas Sparks."

Watch the cute video below:

Netizens gush

SaintShegs said:

"Love is a beautiful thing when you're with the right person."

@elyzyy said:

"What's kissing in the rain just because rain n thunder works together for good in Nigeria."

Twinkle Winkle said:

"Another thing added to my tondo list when I finally find the one."

Fleure said:

"Relationship Goal if our love do not look like this!!! Please stay on your lane."

Emiratubaby said:

"Everyday you keep proving me what it felt to be loved by someone like the peaceful side is everything that comes with happiness ."

Jungle II said:

"I don’t think anyone in the world knows how much I love to play in the rain my Guyana days."

Source: Legit.ng