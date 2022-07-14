A Nigerian lady was seen driving a fuel tanker, and a man shared her photos on Twitter, revealing how shocked he was after seeing what she could do

The lady named Yemi was seen standing close to tanker trucks in the interesting photos shared on Twitter by @bjyomyom

Tanker driving is generally considered a job for men, and it is rare to see a woman doing well in such a male-dominated area

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A brave lady simply identified as Yemi has been seen driving a tanker in photos shared on Twitter by @bjyomyom.

In the interesting photos seen by Briefly News, Yemi was seen standing close to tanker trucks.

Yemi's dexterity has wowed many. Photo credit: @bjyomyom

Source: UGC

Rare to see women driving a tanker

Driving a tanker is primarily considered a job meant for men in Nigeria, and seeing a lady doing it and succeeding stirs some interest.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sharing the photos, @bjyomyom wrote:

"Meet Yemi a 26-year-old fuel truck driver. A school cert holder who started driving articulated vehicles at age 21. Her easy dexterity awed me. An inspiration to hardworking youngsters."

See his full tweet below:

Netizens applaud female truck driver

Some internet users who saw the photos were equally impressed and commended the lady and showed her love in the comments section.

Austin @plusadorable commented:

"Independent lady. Wow,wow,wow! Bravo!"

Chibueze Paschal @ChibuezePascha5 added:

"She’s really brave."

Shoprite’s 1st female truck driver mum Nomsa becomes driver trainer, helps other women get on the road

In another inspiring story, Briefly News reported on Nomusa Caroline Hlongwane, a 59-year-old South African woman who became a truck driver in 1990 and Shoprite’s first female truck driver in 2007.

Becoming a truck driver was not always Nomusa’s dream, she wanted to be a teacher. However, jobs were few and times were tough, and her husband convinced her to give driving a shot – everything else was history.

Since joining the Shoprite Group back in 2007, Nomusa made such a great impression with her work ethic and nurturing personality that she was offered a driver trainer position in 2010, and she took it.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng