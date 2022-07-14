Global site navigation

One of a Kind: 26-year-old Lady Seen Boldly Driving a Large Tanker, an Inspiration to Many, Photos Go Viral
Africa

One of a Kind: 26-year-old Lady Seen Boldly Driving a Large Tanker, an Inspiration to Many, Photos Go Viral

by  Kelly Lippke Nothando Mthembu
  • A Nigerian lady was seen driving a fuel tanker, and a man shared her photos on Twitter, revealing how shocked he was after seeing what she could do
  • The lady named Yemi was seen standing close to tanker trucks in the interesting photos shared on Twitter by @bjyomyom
  • Tanker driving is generally considered a job for men, and it is rare to see a woman doing well in such a male-dominated area

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A brave lady simply identified as Yemi has been seen driving a tanker in photos shared on Twitter by @bjyomyom.

In the interesting photos seen by Briefly News, Yemi was seen standing close to tanker trucks.

Photos of Yemi, Nigerian female tanker driver.
Yemi's dexterity has wowed many. Photo credit: @bjyomyom
Source: UGC

Rare to see women driving a tanker

Driving a tanker is primarily considered a job meant for men in Nigeria, and seeing a lady doing it and succeeding stirs some interest.

Read also

Young Mzansi woman opens construction company, motivated to thrive in male-dominated industry, inspires many

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sharing the photos, @bjyomyom wrote:

"Meet Yemi a 26-year-old fuel truck driver. A school cert holder who started driving articulated vehicles at age 21. Her easy dexterity awed me. An inspiration to hardworking youngsters."

See his full tweet below:

Netizens applaud female truck driver

Some internet users who saw the photos were equally impressed and commended the lady and showed her love in the comments section.

Austin @plusadorable commented:

"Independent lady. Wow,wow,wow! Bravo!"

Chibueze Paschal @ChibuezePascha5 added:

"She’s really brave."

Shoprite’s 1st female truck driver mum Nomsa becomes driver trainer, helps other women get on the road

In another inspiring story, Briefly News reported on Nomusa Caroline Hlongwane, a 59-year-old South African woman who became a truck driver in 1990 and Shoprite’s first female truck driver in 2007.

Read also

Creative or trash? Reactions trail old video of man driving a coffin ride, he flaunted it at a filling station

Becoming a truck driver was not always Nomusa’s dream, she wanted to be a teacher. However, jobs were few and times were tough, and her husband convinced her to give driving a shot – everything else was history.

Since joining the Shoprite Group back in 2007, Nomusa made such a great impression with her work ethic and nurturing personality that she was offered a driver trainer position in 2010, and she took it.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel