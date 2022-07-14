One of a Kind: 26-year-old Lady Seen Boldly Driving a Large Tanker, an Inspiration to Many, Photos Go Viral
- A Nigerian lady was seen driving a fuel tanker, and a man shared her photos on Twitter, revealing how shocked he was after seeing what she could do
- The lady named Yemi was seen standing close to tanker trucks in the interesting photos shared on Twitter by @bjyomyom
- Tanker driving is generally considered a job for men, and it is rare to see a woman doing well in such a male-dominated area
A brave lady simply identified as Yemi has been seen driving a tanker in photos shared on Twitter by @bjyomyom.
In the interesting photos seen by Briefly News, Yemi was seen standing close to tanker trucks.
Rare to see women driving a tanker
Driving a tanker is primarily considered a job meant for men in Nigeria, and seeing a lady doing it and succeeding stirs some interest.
Young Mzansi woman opens construction company, motivated to thrive in male-dominated industry, inspires many
Sharing the photos, @bjyomyom wrote:
"Meet Yemi a 26-year-old fuel truck driver. A school cert holder who started driving articulated vehicles at age 21. Her easy dexterity awed me. An inspiration to hardworking youngsters."
See his full tweet below:
Netizens applaud female truck driver
Some internet users who saw the photos were equally impressed and commended the lady and showed her love in the comments section.
Austin @plusadorable commented:
"Independent lady. Wow,wow,wow! Bravo!"
Chibueze Paschal @ChibuezePascha5 added:
"She’s really brave."
In another inspiring story, Briefly News reported on Nomusa Caroline Hlongwane, a 59-year-old South African woman who became a truck driver in 1990 and Shoprite’s first female truck driver in 2007.
Becoming a truck driver was not always Nomusa’s dream, she wanted to be a teacher. However, jobs were few and times were tough, and her husband convinced her to give driving a shot – everything else was history.
Since joining the Shoprite Group back in 2007, Nomusa made such a great impression with her work ethic and nurturing personality that she was offered a driver trainer position in 2010, and she took it.
