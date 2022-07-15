A Ghanaian mother of five who was expecting to have a set of triplets according to a scan, ended up having quintuplets

The five newborn babies who were delivered in the Eastern Region all turned out to be girls

Hellen Tetteh, the 37-year-old mother was amazed but grateful to God for the miracle

Hellen Tetteh, a 37-year-old Ghanaian mother has had the surprise of her lifetime after delivering a set of quintuplets when she was previously informed by a scan that she was carrying triplets.

According to the young woman, although she was not expecting five new children, she considers it to be a blessing and praises God for the great gift.

As Citinewsroom reported, Hellen had the children at the St Martin’s de Porres hospital at Agomanya in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Ghanaian lady Hellen Tetteh gives birth to five new girls Photo credit: Citinewsroom.com

Appeal for support

Health professionals at the hospital assisted in a smooth delivery process, and have indicated that the mother and babies (quints) all doing well.

A member of the family is, however, calling on the general public and benevolent groups or individuals who are touched by the story to assist the family.

What netizens are saying

Below were some comments from peeps on social media after they heard of the piece of unexpected news.

King PY indicated:

Quintuplets by this time? And she already has 5 children so making ten children? Ei. I hope she's rich cos ei

Emmanuel Kwadwo Adu-Frimpong mentioned:

She’ll need lots of help to feed and cloth and shelter, educate these girls. Maybe the Lord be her help and provide every step of the way.

Evàns Yao Cornelius stated:

It's about time we took family planning serious oo. This might be a blessing as people are saying but why would a woman get pregnant again after having five children already in this trying times?

