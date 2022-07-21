A couple abroad recently got social media users cracking up with laughter after following their latest video

Dorothy and Olus of @theotlovetrain have continued to give major couple goals, and this time around, their latest video is teaching men how to protect their wardrobes from their women.

In the video, which has gathered over 17,000 views, the wife records herself wearing her husband’s sweatshirt - again - to see his reactions.

Dorothy wore her husband's shirt and he retaliated. Credit: @theotlovetrain

Source: UGC

As she appears in front of him, telling him she’s ready for them to go out, he questions why she’s in his shirt.

Without putting up much of a fight, he quietly goes into their bedroom and returns in a shocking ensemble - courtesy of Dorothy's wardrobe.

In the clip, he can be seen dressed in a mustard yellow drawstring crop top and a pair of belted denim pants.

Olus goes further to sport one of her handbag, leaving his wife cracking up with laughter behind the camera.

Check out the video below:

Social media users amused over husband's reaction

everythingfashionitem1:

" I like the man lmaooo do me I do you. He just woke up and decided to be mean."

kexx_10:

"E b like na wetin i go dey do now because she don wear all my clothes finish."

constanceugochi:

"This guy na character. Imagine he has pot belly with that crop top."

abobi_nwa:

"Why do women love wearing mens clothes knowing too well that we can’t wear theirs lol."

genera_mannie_1:

"We go enter city like that."

eniivy:

"He even carried bag."

Source: Legit.ng