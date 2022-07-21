A video from a traditional wedding has since gone viral on social media over the bride’s ensemble

In the video, a bride can be seen dressed in a similar white and gold ensemble with her two older sisters

The choice of the ensemble has sparked mixed reactions among social media users, with some disapproving of the shared style

For most brides, the wedding day is one of those special days that they get to be the centre of attention - with their grooms of course.

However, not everyone has a problem sharing their spotlight, especially when it involves their siblings.

A gorgeous Igbo bride has gone viral on social media after videos from her traditional wedding surfaced online.

The video of a bride dressed in the same attire as her siblings has sparked mixed reactions. Credit: @presh_ogira

In these videos, the bride is seen sporting identical ensembles with her two older sisters.

The George outfits comprised of gold embellishments, and the only things that made the bride stand out from her sisters were the patterns on her sleeves, her multiple layers of neck beads and the fact that she was dancing beside her husband.

Check out one of the videos below:

Mixed reactions among social media users

While some people found the uniform style endearing and a sign of their tight bond, others felt it was unnecessary.

Check out some comments below:

ifemelani:

"This concept is a NO NO for me."

omorewa_beautyempire:

"If they are not triplets, them too do . It is highly unnecessary."

kokobeespice:

"Beautiful but Naaaaahh."

kaosisochii_:

"It's a no o"

mo_chael:

"The kind of bond I and my sisters have."

ola_mara_nma:

"Hell nah… never!!"

ash__leyb_:

"Who is now the bride"

symply_jm:

" I love this I’m just waiting for my sister’s white wedding."

kingphranky:

"I love this. It shows how closely knitted they are."

miiimie_:

"When he’s not marrying three wives. It’s beautiful oo mana mba biko."

