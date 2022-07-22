Yet another woman has left social media users stunned after showing off the condition of her edges

In a video posted by @krakshq, the lady can be seen displaying her Ghana weaving with all her edges gone

Many internet users have reacted to the trending video, with some questioning her choice of hairstyle

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

While braids are often considered a protective hairstyle, some types are usually advised against as they do more damage.

A lady recently revealed the condition of her edges, leaving quite a number of jaws hanging.

The video of the lady's edges has gone viral. Credit: @krakshq

Source: UGC

In the video shared online by @krakshq, the lady can be seen showing off her centre-part Ghana weaving, which appeared to have been recently installed.

However, while the weaving was neatly done, the condition of her edges - or lack thereof - stole the spotlight, leaving some netizens buzzing with reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to hairstyle

labyannie:

"Da blooood of Jesus."

eselexy:

"God abeg oo I see who my edges better pass."

chiboyjakarta:

"It’s her confidence for me."

ad3wunm1:

"She might have a condition."

beautiful_onyinye01:

"And I was complaining about my front hair... thank you lord for the little I have o if I had this hair I’ll Barb kodo."

idazstanofficial:

"This one don turn half plot."

bbiqueen_tees:

"“Baby hair” when them dey do for “edges” e reach her turn she do am for middle of head o wrong now."

jflexofficial:

"The Full meaning of confidence. Right here."

marydimma:

"Both the hair, eyebrows and frontal weak me"

dolly_teeh:

"You’re beautiful but Ahn ahn where are your edges Ma’am."

phayyruh:

"She's so brave and beautiful ❤️"

kwinafric:

"Is she a Shaolin monk."

Local girls proudly show off their natural hair, Mzansi beams with pride: "Sibahle!"

In related news, Briefly News reported that few things can trump the feeling of being content with one's image, and a bunch of proudly South African women are proving exactly why on the busy Twitter streets.

It comes after a natural hair beauty, @RatibabyG, took the timeline to show off her majestic and authentic crown. She invited others who wear their hair the natural way to join her in celebrating their African magnificence.

"Natural hair thread!" the punchy caption read.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng