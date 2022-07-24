Robert Nsoh, a genius Ghanaian engineer has built a power bank that provides 24/7 light and at least four times laptop recharging

EcoMini+ has a laptop slot for recharging all kinds of laptops and a DC-3 V slot where you can plug in the bulbs for lighting

The device also has an input slot where you plug the solar panel during the day for recharging the power bank

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Ghanaian engineer, Robert Nsoh, has built a power bank called EcoMini+ that provides the user with 24/7 light and at least four times laptop recharging.

The device is purposely for laptops and other low-consumption devices like smartphones and light bulbs.

Nsoh told Myjoyonline that EcoMini+ has a ''laptop slot for recharging all kinds of laptops and a DC-3 V slot where you can plug in the bulbs for lighting''.

Photos of Robert Nsoh posing behind his newly built power bank. Credit: myjoyonline.com

Source: UGC

''You also have an input slot where you plug the solar panel during the day for recharging of the power bank,'' he added.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ecocent E-Waste Recycling Limited also built the EcoMini, a light, and phone power bank with a moderate price and can provide 12 hours of continuous lighting and over 10 times smartphones recharging.

See the photos below:

Photo of Robert Nsoh posing with EcoMini (plus). Credit: myjoyonline.com

Source: UGC

Photo of EcoMini (plus). Credit: myjoyonline.com

Source: UGC

18-Year-Old Boy Builds Car, Shows Off Stunning Vehicle In Video

In a related matter, Briefly News previously reported that one 18-year-old boy in a technical high school in Tarkwa in the Western Region has built a car that uses fuel from scratch. In a video published on YouTube by M48 TV, seen by Briefly News, the teenager revealed that it took him eight months to build the vehicle.

The innovative teen named the whip Never Give Up as he faced several challenges but triumphed over them to achieve his goal. The teen stunned many with his innovation, which has gained reactions from netizens under the YouTube video.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh