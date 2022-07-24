A pretty lady with a slender figure struggled to walk in high heels while walking on a rough road

In a viral video online, she is seen wearing a fitting black dress below her knees and a mini bag matching her outfit

Members of the cyber community have shared tons of comments after the footage surfaced on social media

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A pretty lady with a slender figure struggled to walk in thin high heels while walking on an untarred rough road in a video making the round on social media.

The short clip shows the lady sporting a fitting black dress below her knees. She paired her look with a mini bag matching her outfit.

While walking on the uneven road, the lady visibly struggled to maintain her balance in the heels as she nearly fell.

Photos of lady struggling to walk in heels. Source: securenation

Source: UGC

At a point in the widely circulated clip, she looked behind her to see whether someone had spotted the embarrassing moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Unfortunately for her, two ladies walking the same path saw her.

Members of the cyber community have shared tons of comments after the trending video surfaced on social media.

Briefly News highlighted some of the comments below:

Peeps react to video

Jobae_233 commented:

''Results of a bad road causes accident .''

Jobae_233 said:

''But she has done well lol .''

Meyer_lasky commented:

''This dance move be serious.''

Asiedu5420 said:

''Obi hy3 no anaaa.''

Yaababycilla commented:

''Eeii. This my gender adey fear am saf. Herrrh.''

Iam_toyo08 said:

''You are just disgracing yourself no go wear flats.''

Talented Lady in Heels

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady famously known as the Queen of Salsa showed that she's a woman of many talents as she delivered impressive and energy-filled dance moves in Instagram videos.

The multi-talented young lady was captured on camera leading a group of young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics in a dance session as they entertained themselves.

In the clips seen by Briefly News, the Queen of Salsa takes the young men through some dance steps jamming to Turn Up, a song by Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh