A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate finally getting a place of her own to stay in

The product designer revealed that she was before now squatting with friends and was without a job

According to her, she flaunted her new apartment on the net to encourage netizens to remain focused

A lady has been celebrated on Twitter after she showed off her new apartment.

The young lady, Confidence, who works as a product designer shared on Twitter photos of the new place, particularly her workspace.

Confidence recalled how she was jobless and squatted with friends in the past.

While stating that she is not where she wants to be yet, Confidence said her motive for flaunting the apartment online was to inspire people to remain focused and trust the process.

She tweeted:

"From squatting with friends and being jobless to moving into my apartment.

"Currently setting up my workspace. Not there yet but made progress.

"I posting this to say, trust your process and remain focused."

See her tweet below:

Netizens reactions

@Obiaderiuwa said:

"Confidence. Your name won't fail you. May God keep helping you. Amen and congratulations!!!."

@omohtee12 said:

"Hey❤️.

"Been there, I was homeless in 2017 and had to squat with friends, it’s not easy and I’m glad you are doing well now rooting for you."

@chizobamoffici1 said:

"But for me,am loosing out seriously.Have put in my best but yet, http://nothing.Am really loosing out and don't know what to o do.

"Congratulations!once again."

@HilaryOkoro2 said:

"Same for me.. from being homeless and begging in the street then to squatting and now living in estate, working two jobs, earning 6 figures and owning shares in an upcoming naija made social media in just 2.5 years… God is great.

"Keep it up girl there’s so much you will achieve."

