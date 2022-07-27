A Nigerian boy named Olewunne Praise has become a social media sensation due to his ability to use cartons and construct moving machines

Not only that, but he also fabricates replicas of houses that can be considered architectural wonders using cartons and other improvised materials

Praise, who has a Facebook page where he shares his works, said he dreams of becoming an engineer

Olewunne Praise, a 14-year-old kid from Isu, Imo state, has wowed Facebook users with his scientific abilities.

The boy who simply calls himself Engineer Praise has the special ability to construct moving machines with the use of cartons.

Engineer Praise says he wants to go far in life. Photo credit: Photos provided by Engineer Praise.

I want to be an auto engineer

The budding engineer also constructs replicas of houses that look like architectural wonders using cartons and other improvisions.

He has a popular Facebook page where he shares his works to the admiration of his followers.

In one of the videos he shared on Facebook, a carton trailer he fabricated was seen moving and actually tipping.

He said as an intro to the video:

"My name is Olewunne Praise. I'm a 14 yrs old boy who wants to go far in life being an engineer."

Briefly News reached out to Engineer Praise for brief interaction and he confirmed that he fabricated the machines. He said he is in JSS3 and that he dreams of becoming an auto engineer.

No one taught me how to build machines

Engineer Praise said no one taught him how to do those things, but insists it's a talent he has had from birth.

His words:

"I did not learn it. I only have the experience. It's a talent from birth. I use cartons to construct it."

Fans encourage him on Facebook

Many people who are impressed by his works have spoken words of encouragement to him. One of the comments by David Melox reads:

"Don't stop bro. People are watching you to know how consistent you are. If you feel like giving up, rest. Don't overwork. One step at a time. you got this. Look for ways to perfect your craft. It is one thing to be a genius in the tech field and another to be able to market it."

