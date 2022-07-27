A group of beautiful ladies and a man in white celestial garments danced to Omo Cele Reloaded by Engo

In a video shared on TikTok, the group took turns dancing in front of the camera as the song played in the background

People who reacted to their video said they are perfect examples of how beautiful Celestial church members could be

A video showing a group of Celestial Church of Christ members has got massive praise from TikTok users.

In the video, a rap song played in the background, and some ladies danced and sang along. They accompanied their performance with cute gestures.

The church members rapped along to the song. Photo source: TikTok/@the_bene_elohim

Source: UGC

Their interesting performance

After they had all taken turns, a man stood in the middle as they switched on the torches of their phones to hype him.

Many people who reacted to their video said that they loved how the ladies represented their church well in their pristine white garments.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered more than 500 comments with over 20,000 likes at the time of writing this report.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Kiki Tommy said:

"I don’t know why but I feel the voice sound like Olamide."

Ronkeey25 said:

"Celestial babes are fine no doubt."

Ashaty bae said:

"Let dem know I really love celestial."

Geegold said:

"This music makes me remember Istar. May his soul Rest In Peace."

okedijiemmanuelk said:

"i like the third girl, I love to meet her."

atinuke4033 said:

"Be like I will go and join cele o."

Gold said:

"I can see two of my favourite Tiktokers - Inioluwa and Olasheni. Weldone guys."

Big Name said:

"oh this beat reminds me of the late ceo Dagrin, rip."

Source: Legit.ng