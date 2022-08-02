Former classmates Andrew Mugabe and Gladys Sanyu are now married years after they met at university and fell in love during discussions

Mugabe met Sanyu at Kabale University where they had both reported for the Bachelor of Arts in Economics course

Mugabe, who was the class monitor, took the advantage to connect with Sanyu and later he proposed to her

In 2013, Andrew Mugabe met Gladys Sanyu at Kabale University where they had both reported for the Bachelor of Arts in Economics course.

Andrew and Gladys with their best couple. Photo: My Wedding Uganda.

We started by socialising through class work discussions

Soon enough, Mugabe became the Economics class coordinator and would use the opportunity to reach out to his secret crush, Gladys.

“We started by socialising through class work discussions and presentations and two years later, I realised that Sanyu (Gladys) was well-behaved and down to earth,” Andrew said on My Wedding Uganda.

“She was God-fearing just like myself, but I did not open up to her. I had to wait, and we devoted most of our time to reading books until we completed the course,” he said.

According to Gladys, Andrew was hard working and it was a blessing to have him as a classmate and this cemented their relationship.

Couple maintained contact after university

“I got time to know how self-motivated he was because whenever we would get course work, we were assured of Andrew’s 100 percent input and indeed he would come with everything ready,” she said.

The couple maintained contact after university and Andre professes his love for Gladys in 2018...five years after they first met.

“One day, I invited her for lunch and I told her you are the person I have been looking for all my life. She did not respond but told me to give her time to go and think about it,” he said.

Andrew kept engaging her through phone calls and he always knew she could never decline his request because she had known him for long.

I loved her behaviour

“I loved her behaviour and character. I always prayed for a polite and humble wife and she fit the profile. To date, I say my wife is a gift from God,” he said.

He adds, “We engaged through phone calls until she was transferred from Rukungiri to Ntungamo in early 2019. Her transfer was a turning point because we grew close.”

Their bond grew stronger until October 2019 when they decided to stay together. Gladys says she accepted Andrew’s proposal because he is God-fearing with great character.

She added that she always dreamt of a tall man and Andrew was one.

“When he proposed to me, it was like God had answered my prayer. I always prayed to marry someone from my faith, (Anglican),” Gladys recounted.

“Andrew is kind and his friends used to say if you needed any help, reach out to Andrew even if he does not know you, he can advise and things get to normal,” she said.

Couple’s introduction took place on October 2019

The couple’s introduction and giveaway took place on October 12, 2019, in Bwanga, Nyarushanje in Rukungiri District. It cost them KSh 370, 000 (Shs12m).

The wedding was supposed to be held in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted everything.

“When COVID-19 lockdown disrupted our plan, we kept praying for it as well as saving some money. Last December, we set the date for our wedding for July 2,” he said.

They held only three physical meetings but relied on a WhatsApp group to coordinate activities.

“I am a God-fearing person and so is my wife. So, we could not keep in an unofficial marriage, that is why we had to make it right before Him,” he said.

Their wedding budget was KSh 1 .1 million (Shs35m) which their friends and family helped raise.

Andrew says their primary source of finances for the party was from their employers (Stanbic Bank for Andrew and Ugafode Microfinance Ltd for Sanyu) through their respective salaries.

“The turn-up was good with people ranging from bankers, lecturers, businessmen, engineers, friends, and relatives. It was amazing to be able to express our gratitude to our guests,” he said.

