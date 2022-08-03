A young lady who is an albino has narrated how her mother took care of her and ensured she never had dark spots

The lady said that she was kept mostly indoors till she was 11 years old as the doctor advised against exposure to sunlight at a tender age

According to her, a family's car always took her to school and she was not allowed to play during breaks with other kids

A young lady known as Angel Egeonu on TikTok has made a video to reveal how she has been able to maintain her skin as an albino in Nigeria.

To protect her light skin from the harshness of the weather, the lady said that her parents ensured she never played outside like normal children.

The albino lady said that her mother also wouldn't allow her to wear black. Photo source: TikTok/Angel Egeonu

My mother made it 11 years

As a way to keep her away from sunlight, they always drove her to and from school. While she was a student as a kid, Egeonu stated that she could not play outside because of the light from the sun.

That was not all, the lady added that she was not allowed to wear black as the colour easily attracts light. Though their family doctor advised that she stays away from sunlight till 10, her mother added one year

According to her, her parents also bought her an expensive cream that tanned her skin. Many people who reacted to her video said they would really want to know more about how she survived having dark spots.

