A Nigerian lawyer who just got called to the Nigerian bar has impressed many hearts on social media with the way he thanked his mother

In a video shared on Instagram, the young man was seen falling down before his mother, crying and weeping in appreciation for her support through the journey

The video has melted many hearts on Instagram with many people saying they were moved to tears after watching it

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A touching video currently trending on social media has shown a Nigerian lawyer who just got called to bar thanking his mother in the sweetest way possible.

In the short emotional clip, the young man identified as Harmonihie fell before his mother shedding tears of joy and appreciation.

The video has melted hearts online. Photo credit: Harmonihie.

Source: UGC

He held his mother's legs as he wept profusedly, thanking her for her support through the journey of becoming a lawyer.

He told his mother that he is nothing without her, and the video has melted many hearts on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A short writeup that accompanied the video also poured encomiums on the supportive woman. The lawyer wrote:

"My King maker, my queen. I will forever honour you mum, no matter how big or how famous I get. You are my source of life. I don't care whoever is looking."

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@_aniscooser said:

"That’s great. There’s nowhere you’ll go that your parents‘ prayers have not been. All the best."

@mizgrace5 commented:

"God please bless me to take care of my Mom more."

@official_jimcally said:

"I was touched. Mummy to the world."

@domingo_loso reacted:

"Same here, I know this feeling. Without my mother I don't know where I would have been."

@wrldprincecharming said:

"GOD bless all mothers for their labour of love."

@ingeriebytemmy commented:

"You will be great in life. Congratulations dear."

Man salutes his mother after NYSC

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian man who just finished his NYSC came back to appreciate his mother in a special way.

The young man went to his mother's office and took out some time to salute her for her support.

The video which went viral melted many hearts on social media.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng