A lady has earned the admiration of netizens after she constructed a new abode for her mother in the village

The kind lady got the mud house her mother lived in demolished and built a standard abode in its place

She captured each step of the construction process as she appreciated God for making it a reality

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A lady has celebrated building her mother a new house in the village.

Via her handle on TikTok @mercykyzmalaiaka, the lady shared videos showing the mud house her mother resided in.

She built her mother a nice house. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mercykyzmalaiaka

Source: UGC

She shared snaps of how the mud house was demolished and when builders got sand, bricks and other building materials to the site.

In the exact place her mum's mud house stood, the new house with standard roofing and bricks now stood.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Despite how simple it looked, the lady couldn't be prouder of her effort, a sentiment netizens also shared in.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Chibuike Uffoh said:

"Wow... This is lovely, people like you can change our humanity. Thank you for loving your mum."

irynee8 said:

"May God bless the work of your hands and may your pockets never be empty."

user394301417907 said:

"Congs darling, when I see this I feel like crying I pray to God to help me do it for my mum,coz were badly off,may God bless you."

daisyshiffy said:

"This is what am planning to build for my mummy...and I know my good Lord will make a way Amen..proud of you gal."

Mairah motherof 5 said:

"YaAllah you know how much i need to do this for my Dad help my Lord."

Businesswoman pays tribute to mom with wine collection named after her, daughter inspired by her strength

In other news, Briefly News also reported that a woman started a wine business, Siwela Wines, with a sweet source of inspiration. The founder of Siwela wines branded the alcohol products after her mother's character.

Siwela Wines is branded as alcohol that is for ladies who are born to inspire. The creator of the one shared how she came up with the company.

In a post shared on Twitter, Siwela Masoga showed a picture of her mother drinking the wine she created for her.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng