In what is a male-dominated profession, a lady identified as Maryam Hussain is showing that a woman can do well as a borehole driller

The wood technology graduate has been drilling boreholes for over 10 years said it has been a rewarding venture

The proud lady said she will personally pick her husband as men are very much interested in her against her earlier thought of being unattractive to them owing to her profession

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A lady, Maryam Hussain, who installs boreholes for a living has advised youths and graduates to get creative instead of waiting on the government for jobs.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the hardworking lady narrated how she ventured into the male-dominated profession.

Maryam said people mocked her when she initially started the profession. Photo Credit: @bbcnewspidgin

Source: UGC

How Maryam became a borehole driller

Maryam who graduated with a degree in wood technology said she had wanted to set up her own workshop.

But due to her poor background, she couldn't get the money and this made her look towards borehole drilling.

Maryam said she has been drilling boreholes in Kaduna for more than 10 years. The young lady said when she started, it was her fear that men might lose interest in her due to the nature of her work, but that wasn't the case.

Maryam said the calibre of men that approach her are not even married folks or those looking to add to their polygamous families, but single guys.

She however stated that she would do the picking herself as regards getting a man to marry.

Maryam feels like a man at work

Maryam recalled that when she started, people mocked her, but now she feels like a celebrity.

On challenges she faced, the borehole driller said her father was a problem at first.

"When I initially started the job, I had problems with my dad as he never liked the job at all.

"But as time went on, he came to accept it because he saw how I helped my younger ones in school with money made from the work," she said.

Maryam revealed that she even opened an office in his house.

Social media reactions

@almuhajiron said:

"May Allah chose a good husband for you."

@rosy_kech said:

"Parents please encourage your kids as much as possible. Weldone Queen."

@jasonsfoodsng said:

"Well done girl. You are going places already I’m super proud of you."

@ibom_princess said:

"Wetin concern dem if you dey do man work. Na dem dey pay your bill? Continue ur wok. If na husband bend down and select dem well well."

@meridian488

"God will continue blessing u for the never relay on government statement, hard work is the best."

Kind woman buys dinosaur toy for friendly waitress’ son

In other news, Briefly News reported that in a soul-stirring act of kindness, a sympathetic and understanding woman bought a dinosaur toy for a waitress' son at a Mugg & Bean restaurant.

Michelle van Dyk had recently bought her son a plush dinosaur that he took with him when he went out with his mother.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng