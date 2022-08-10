A mum recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after sharing a video of her little daughter

In the video, she showed how she dresses the toddler and went on to show how her own mother dresses the girl

While the little girl looked adorable in both styles, many people voted for the granny's look as their preferred style for the girl

A little fashionista went viral on social media after her mum made a video of her sporting two different styles, courtesy of the maternal cheerleaders in her life.

Internet users commended the granny for her style. Credit: @delaneydreamm

Source: UGC

The mother shared the video with the caption:

"How I dress my daughter vs how her granny dresses her."

In the first montage, the little girl is seen dressed in a purple print halterneck top worn over a pair of flared pants in a lilac shade. This style of dressing is credited to her mum.

The second montage sees her in a cute floral pinafore dress with a white t-shirt worn underneath. This look is courtesy of her grandmother.

Check out the video below:

Social media decide on which look is better for little girl

Many people took to the comment section to talk about how the granny's style was more age-appropriate than the mother's.

Check out some comments below:

adaoraukoh:

"Granny doing a better job. ❤️"

sandypreneur:

"Please the first outfit looked stressful for the baby joor..granny take your flowers."

ada_eme:

"Granny is more age appropriate . Love mama’s fashion sense tho."

beadsby_jhay:

"Granny definitely won looks her age and super cute."

bira_foods:

"Comfort is granny’s watchword."

_jae_l:

"Granny won Abeg, make pikin no go beak teeth ontop trendy cloths."

khasome:

"Granny has more experience."

deederm_essentials:

"Granny dressed her according to her age which looks very beautiful."

