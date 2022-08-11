A Nigerian mum has got the internet talking after she put her four kids together and have them perform "Back to My Roots" by Lucky Dube

In the video, the kids played different roles, one being the drummer, the other the guitarist, while the mother took the role of Lucky Dube

They managed to make up an impressive band and did excellently well even as internet users blame the holidays for the free time the kids had

The holidays are here, and a Nigerian mum is making ample use of it to have the greatest of fun with her four kids.

In a sweet video seen on Instagram, the mother put her four kids together and have them form a live band as they performed Lucky Dube's Back to My Roots.

The mum had great fun with her children and wowed the internet. Photo credit: @samlizafashionstores.

The four kids took different roles in the short clip. One of them served as the guitarist, the other played the drum.

Their mum, however, took the Role of Lucky Dube as she stood with the 'mic' to mimic the great reggae star.

The video has excited internet users who blame the long holidays for the kids' free time to play around with their mother.

But those who have seen the video after it was reposted by @mufasatundeednut admit that it is very entertaining.

Watch the video below:

Netizens on Instagram react

@endylight1 said:

"Family musical band. The kind of family I want."

@love_is_a_brand commented:

"But what kind of mother is this?"

@wilson_uz said:

"The last little baby is like what are my doing here."

@favzyblossom reacted:

"The last baby was like God how did I end up in this family."

@nkeomaumudu said:

"Why is everyone ignoring the baby girl they are knacking 2by2 on top of her head na??"

@chiomzy_p commented:

"Holiday don start ohhh .. get dem busy."

