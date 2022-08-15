Sir Lewis Hamilton is a British Formula One racing driver competing for the Mercedes team

Hamilton holds the record for the most podium finishes, wins, and pole positions

The racing driver visited Kenya, enjoying a magical getaway before leaving for the neighbouring

Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed a magical getaway in Kenya, away from the Formula One racing tracks.

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed his vacation in Kenya. He visited the Riteti animal sanctuary. Photo: Lewis Hamilton.

Source: UGC

Sir Lewis visited the Riteti animal sanctuary where he mingled with rescued animals including a giraffe and elephants.

The Formula One legend is among tourists that have trooped to Kenya's Masai Mara to witness the wildebeest migration.

After enjoying his time in Kenya, the racing maestro flew to Rwanda before jetting back to the country for his departure aboard a commercial flight to Amsterdam.

Below are some of the special photo moments he enjoyed on his tour to the cradle of mankind.

1. New best friend

With Lewis Hamilton being described as the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) in F1, definitely, a picture with a real goat would do some justice.

2. Much love, Kenya

Every day in the motherland is more beautiful than the last. Much love, Kenya

3. Animal sanctuary

Reteti Animal Sanctuary was mentioned in high regard for its role in the rescue of animals, research, and conservation.

4. Lewis Hamilton, silverback gorillas

After his memorable tour in Kenya, Sir Lewis visited Rwanda where he appreciated the warm welcome saying, "We were welcomed with smiles and music from the beautiful Rwandan people. This trip really showed me how diverse and rich in culture it is here."

5. Tracing my roots through Africa

Everywhere I look I’m surrounded by so much beauty, and I feel truly re-centred and at peace.

6. Hot air balloon safari

Words and pictures do not do it justice. The hot air balloon ride was surreal.

7. Desert safari

Lewis Hamilton F1 records

Earlier Briefly News reported the record-breaking British racing driver is a trusted Mercedes-AMG Petronas competitor owing to his clean record in the world of sports.

Looking at Lewis Hamilton's F1 records, there's no doubt that his record in race driving is unbeaten.

Lewis is a celebrated racing sports driver for winning the highest number of World Champion titles and beating Michael Schumacher is perhaps his most crucial test of all time.

Source: TUKO.co.ke