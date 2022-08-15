Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto has been declared as the fifth president of Kenya

Ruto garnered 7,176,141 votes which represents a 50.49%of the total votes; he achieved the 50% plus one vote

In his acceptance speech, Ruto hailed IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati as the hero in this electoral process

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto is officially the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya.

William Ruto promised to work with his competitor after he was declared president-elect.

Source: Facebook

The chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Wafula Chebukati declared Ruto as the duly elected president with 7,176,141 votes.

Ruto garnered 7,176,141 (50.49%) votes which surpassed the requisite 50% of the votes to clinch the top seat in the just concluded hotly contested presidential election.

His political archrival and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party Raila Odinga came a close second with 6,942,930 votes (48.85%).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The two presidential candidates have been in a neck-to-neck race since the tallying of votes began on Tuesday, August 9, after the close of voting.

It is until today that Kenyans have gotten the clear winner of the August 9 presidential contest after days of anticipation and anxiety

Speaking while announcing the winner, Chebukati said:

"I Wafula Chebukati, chairman of IEBC hereby declares that Ruto William Samoei of ID Number 6847208 has been duly elected as President of the Republic of Kenya under the provisions of Article 138."

Francia Marquez, first Black Colombian elected vice president

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that as Gustavo Petro became the first leftist elected president of Colombia on Sunday, his running mate Francia Marquez likewise made history: she will be the first Black Colombian and second woman to ascend to the vice presidency.

It was a momentous occasion not just for a woman who has had to deal with racism, classism and even an assassination attempt, but also for an entire community that has been politically marginalized in Colombia.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke