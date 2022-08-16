Kenya's president-elect William Ruto was declared the winner after the final tallying by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati announced Ruto's win after the conclusion of tallying of the results at Bomas of Kenya

The president-elect garnered 7.1 million votes against his closest competitor Raila Odinga who amassed 6.9 million

Ruto, in his acceptance speech, hailed Chebukati as the hero in the entire electoral process

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Senegalese-American singer Akon has sent a congratulatory message to William Ruto after the UDA leader was declared Kenya's president-elect.

Singer Akon sent a congratulatory message to William Ruto after IEBC declared him president-elect. Photo: Akon.

Source: UGC

Akon congratulates Ruto

The entertainer took to his Facebook, posting an image of Ruto with an inked finger and another of his supporters cheering after the announcement.

He captioned the post in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Congratulations to my dear brother William Ruto."

See the post below:

Fans reactions

Djamille Kibotto wrote:

"God has honoured him!"

Kèn Mèndy wrote:

"Locked up - Akon ft Styles P is still fresh in my mind. Now we have a new president come to visit Kenya."

Evanson Kiprotich wrote:

"Akon is my favourite since I was young. We love you. Ruto the 5th."

Michelle Mwangi wrote:

"Yes, yes, our beloved 5th president of Kenya."

Kenyan celebs congratulate Ruto

Earlier, Briefly News published a story of Kenyan celebrities sending their messages of congratulations to William Ruto.

Canadian-based Kenya soccer star Victor Wanyama, comedian Njugush and Kate Actress took to their social media handles to post passionate congratulatory texts.

The celebrities called on Kenyans to unite despite their political differences.

Njugush wrote:

"Congratulations president-elect @williamsamoeiruto tusonge Mbele. Mimi nafurahia hakuna run off we move on kujitafutia riziki bana. Peace, peace , peace, peace. Maisha iendelee tujue sasa unga itatoka wapi aki!" (Let's move forward. There's no run off, now we work. Life needs to move on)

William Ruto the winner

Kenya's electoral body's IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, declared Ruto as the duly elected president after he amassed 7,176,141 votes.

The UDA leader's vote final tally garnered 50.49% meeting the requisite threshold for his declaration as the duly elected president.

Ruto additionally garnered 25% of all the votes in 39 counties thus meeting the constitutional threshold to be declared the winner of the election.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke