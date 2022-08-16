A 36-year-old head teacher had to resort to swimming across a river to get to his school after all other available options failed

Mensah Kwame, who began teaching after completing college in 2009, has described swimming to school to teach as frustrating

The young passionate teacher stated that his means of transportation gets his family nervous as they are usually uncertain about how he would get home

Thanks to teacher Mensah Kwame, pupils of Lonpe MA Primary School in a rural area in the Northern Region of Ghana have access to education, but his means to getting to the school is a sad one.

The 36-year-old head teacher swims across a river to get to the school and described it as frustrating when TV3 Ghana interviewed him.

Kwame admits that it is frustrating. Photo Credit: YouTube/TV3 Ghana

The teacher would take off his clothes at the bank of the river and would swim across in shorts to the other side to get a canoe.

He would then enter the canoe to fetch his clothes and belongings at the river bank before crossing onto the other side.

The passionate teacher told the Ghanaian media outlet that he had no choice but to get to school in that manner as it wasn't possible to get a lodge in the community.

Kwame's swimming to school worries his family

Kwame added that his swimming to school is a source of concern for his family. According to him, they always wonder how he would get back home knowing the challenge posed by the river.

"As a teacher in the rural area, you would have to wake up very early in the morning.

"Even when you are leaving, your family is a bit nervous because along the way there is a river. they are even uncertain how you might even get back home after school."

Kwame used a motorbike to cover nine kilometres to the school until it broke down.

Watch the video below:

