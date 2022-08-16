Man Leaves Internet Users Amused after Jumping on Pants-to-Top Style Hack
- A video of a man trying to replicate a style hack has gone viral, leaving many internet users amused
- In the video, a lady is seen converting a pair of red palazzos into a top, a hack which the man tried with denim pants
- The video, which is currently trending on social media, got social media users cracking up with laughter
Perhaps, it is safe to say that not every viral style hack is for everyone.
A video currently trending on social media hilariously shows what happens when a style hack gets in the wrong hands.
In the video stitch done by Instagram comedian @cyriusedaviruz, a lady is seen showing how she transformed a pair of red palazzos into a crop top using just scissors.
Snipping the crop area to create a neck hole, the fashionista wore the top, posing for the camera.
Video of buff man busting some serious moves leaves people with many questions, those arms are distracting
Things take a hilarious turn when @cyriusedaviruz, who can be seen in a frame on the top right of the video paying careful attention, turned up in the same style of top, only his was made from denim pants.
With a few poses, @cyriusedaviruz appears to be having fun in his cute top.
Check out the video below:
Social media users amused
gildasbeads:
" I never expererit."
designsbymildred:
"Very very perfect chai."
siriis_bae:
"It's giving DIY high fashion please."
celiposh:
"He killed it."
ogechukwukama:
"The flower was for what na?"
weird.peace:
"Going to look for some loose jeans now, we've got a top to make."
