Global site navigation

Man Leaves Internet Users Amused after Jumping on Pants-to-Top Style Hack
Africa

Man Leaves Internet Users Amused after Jumping on Pants-to-Top Style Hack

by  Kelly Lippke Shazia Kassim
  • A video of a man trying to replicate a style hack has gone viral, leaving many internet users amused
  • In the video, a lady is seen converting a pair of red palazzos into a top, a hack which the man tried with denim pants
  • The video, which is currently trending on social media, got social media users cracking up with laughter

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Perhaps, it is safe to say that not every viral style hack is for everyone.

A video currently trending on social media hilariously shows what happens when a style hack gets in the wrong hands.

In the video stitch done by Instagram comedian @cyriusedaviruz, a lady is seen showing how she transformed a pair of red palazzos into a crop top using just scissors.

Photos of the lady and the comedian, TikTok trend, Fashion trend
The video sparked hilarious reactions. Credit: @cyriusedaviruz
Source: UGC

Snipping the crop area to create a neck hole, the fashionista wore the top, posing for the camera.

Read also

Video of buff man busting some serious moves leaves people with many questions, those arms are distracting

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Things take a hilarious turn when @cyriusedaviruz, who can be seen in a frame on the top right of the video paying careful attention, turned up in the same style of top, only his was made from denim pants.

With a few poses, @cyriusedaviruz appears to be having fun in his cute top.

Check out the video below:

Social media users amused

gildasbeads:

" I never expererit."

designsbymildred:

"Very very perfect chai."

siriis_bae:

"It's giving DIY high fashion please."

celiposh:

"He killed it."

ogechukwukama:

"The flower was for what na?"

weird.peace:

"Going to look for some loose jeans now, we've got a top to make."

Video of buff man busting some serious moves leaves people with many questions

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that while the fitness craze is still a thing, Johnny Bravo over here has taken things to another level. Seeing a hella buff man dancing left people with a lot of questions.

Read also

Funny video of man crushing entire loaf of bread into the size of 1 slice has social media users in disbelief

It is no secret that people go to the extreme to get a certain type of physique. However, whatever this man is doing has people tripping.

Twitter user @kulanicool came across a video of a man with arm muscles bigger than his head, dancing. While the man has got some lit moves, there is no way to see past his gigantic arms.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel