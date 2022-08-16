A video of a man trying to replicate a style hack has gone viral, leaving many internet users amused

In the video, a lady is seen converting a pair of red palazzos into a top, a hack which the man tried with denim pants

The video, which is currently trending on social media, got social media users cracking up with laughter

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Perhaps, it is safe to say that not every viral style hack is for everyone.

A video currently trending on social media hilariously shows what happens when a style hack gets in the wrong hands.

In the video stitch done by Instagram comedian @cyriusedaviruz, a lady is seen showing how she transformed a pair of red palazzos into a crop top using just scissors.

The video sparked hilarious reactions. Credit: @cyriusedaviruz

Source: UGC

Snipping the crop area to create a neck hole, the fashionista wore the top, posing for the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Things take a hilarious turn when @cyriusedaviruz, who can be seen in a frame on the top right of the video paying careful attention, turned up in the same style of top, only his was made from denim pants.

With a few poses, @cyriusedaviruz appears to be having fun in his cute top.

Check out the video below:

Social media users amused

gildasbeads:

" I never expererit."

designsbymildred:

"Very very perfect chai."

siriis_bae:

"It's giving DIY high fashion please."

celiposh:

"He killed it."

ogechukwukama:

"The flower was for what na?"

weird.peace:

"Going to look for some loose jeans now, we've got a top to make."

Video of buff man busting some serious moves leaves people with many questions

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that while the fitness craze is still a thing, Johnny Bravo over here has taken things to another level. Seeing a hella buff man dancing left people with a lot of questions.

It is no secret that people go to the extreme to get a certain type of physique. However, whatever this man is doing has people tripping.

Twitter user @kulanicool came across a video of a man with arm muscles bigger than his head, dancing. While the man has got some lit moves, there is no way to see past his gigantic arms.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng