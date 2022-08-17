Desire Cipimo has sired nine children with his second wife, the younger sister, to the first wife with whom he shares a son with

The Congolese man revealed he married a second wife because he wanted more children and his wife couldn't give him

Desire's first wife said she lives peacefully with her co-wife and treats her like her sister and not her co-wife

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Desire Cipimo, a polygamous man, is happily married to two blood sisters, though they are not twins.

Congolese man Desire is happily married to two blood sisters and has 10 children. Photo: AfriMax TV.

Source: UGC

Polygamous man in love with 2 sisters

The Congolese man, a village leader, has 10 children with his two wives, Goreth and Mawazo.

Speaking to AfriMax English, Desire revealed after he married his first wife, Goreth, they were blessed with two children, but unfortunately, one passed away on his birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After 12 years without having another child, the man married a second wife, Goreth's younger sister Mawazo, whom he has sired nine children with. Desire's first born is 32-year-old, and the last born is two years old.

"We tried getting more children, but we couldn't. I tried several treatments, but it didn't work. My husband wanted more children, and that's why he married my younger sister," she shared.

Goreth said life continued normally, and they are happy.

"I don't treat her as a second wife but as a sister and that has enabled us to live peacefully. And sharing a husband has also increased our love for each other as siblings," she explained.

The two sisters work together in the mines, helping their husband to fend for their children.

Goreth also advised women whose husbands are polygamous by nature not to be jealous.

"A man who loves you will even marry someone else, but still give you the same love and affection as before. Let your husbands do whatever they want," she said.

Man marries triplets

In a related article published on Briefly News, another Congolese man identified as Luwizo married beautiful triplets, Natasha, Natalie and Nadege in a colourful wedding, leaving tongues wagging.

Luwizo revealed he first fell in love with Natalie, who he met on social media and couldn't resist.

Whenever Luwizo would visit Natalie's home, and she was not around, he would be welcomed by one of the triplets and couldn't differentiate them. With time, they both fell in love with him.

Luwizo exchanged vows with the three women in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family, although his parents did not attend the wedding.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke