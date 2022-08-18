The throwback and recent photos of an interracial couple have stirred massive reactions on social media

Marriage is beautiful with a friend, and the inspiring throwback and recent photos of an interracial couple have stirred massive reactions on social media.

The pair, whose love life dates back to 2010, tied the knot in a gorgeous white wedding in 2019.

They welcomed a bouncy child in 2021, who has become part of their family. Before they welcomed their bundle of joy into the world, the couple had a cute dog.

Photos of interracial couple. Credit: Cila Adjoa Duffuor

Source: UGC

The couple's adorable pictures have garnered sweet reactions on social media. Briefly News highlights some of the reactions below:

Ghanaians react to images

Delly Cobbah commented:

''Love is a beautiful thing.''

Ayisibea Osei Corlley said:

''Absolutely gorgeous! Woow love since day 1.''

Priscilla Fordjour commented:

''Nice family, I love it.''

Obidoba Ama Addobeah Manu said:

''And she became obroni at long last.''

Allyse Erllykerm commented:

''Do this dating in Ghana here, and see the insults you go chop. One reason some people are marrying six months of dating and divorcing anyhow.''

Ama Giggs said:

''This is beautiful I love it.''

Comfort C B Buoay commented:

''Precious, may GOD continue to bless you and your family.

Mavis Addo said:

''Love is indeed n grows when u re with the right one.''

Vida Asare said:

''Yes, it is with the right person who wants you as much as you want him and ready to do anything just to keep it.''

