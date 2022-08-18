An interracial couple has melted hearts online with their love journey as they finally met in person

After a year of online dating, a beautiful and lucky lady landed in Nigeria to unite with her grateful lover

Their first physical meeting was captured in a lovely video shared online that netizens can't stop gushing about

Two people from different races who have been dating for a year online have finally met and it was a beautiful moment.

A man, Chris Kizito, was all smiles as his lover, Jessie, arrived in Nigeria.

They have been dating online for a year. Photo Credit: TikTok/@chriskizito

In a short TikTok video, Chris hugged her on sighting her at the airport, while a fellow believed to be his relative helped with Jessie's luggage.

The lovebirds shared a kiss before they walked out of the airport.

Briefly News gathered that the couple eventually tied the knot. The man's TikTok handle @chriskizito has been dedicated to sharing beautiful moments and funny videos of the couple.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

King Kounga said:

"Waooooooo congratulations to you my brother am so happy for you… I know it hasn’t been easy at all."

Koks_seh1 said:

"See the way he’s petting her. If it’s a Nigerian lady I doubt he will treat her this way.

"Soon the world would know there are still good nigerian ladies."

Jay John said:

"Congratulations bro. You can check out my profile as welll. I was overwhelmed when mine got here."

☀️Sunflower said:

"Oh dear God I tearin up Im so happy when I see this Reunion, God bless both of you, congrats ❤️❤️@jessie.me @chriskizito."

AishaAlhassan said:

"Wow congratulations may Almighty make it permanent u ar blessed."

