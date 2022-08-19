Abena Dankwah Okai, a Ghanaian social media influencer and YouTuber, has revealed that she cannot date a man who does not own a car

In an interview, Abena Dankwah Okai revealed that she grew up in a family that made her life comfortable, thus cannot date below the standard

Abena Okai balances her work as a content creator and her studies as a law student at Wisconsin International University College, Ghana

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Ghanaian social media influencer named Abena Dankwah Okai has stated that she cannot be in a relationship with a man who does not own a car.

In an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Abena Okai disclosed that she was raised by parents who ensured she had a comfortable childhood.

''I would never. I had a driver sending me to school since childhood. There is no way I will accept a guy with no car. No, I won't,'' she said.

Photos of Abena Dankwah Okai. Credit: SVTV Africa.

Source: UGC

Asked the type of car she would prefer her man to have, Okai said the person should have a well-doing car that can take them around.

''I want to be comfortable. If I will be uncomfortable, then I won’t go into it,'' she stressed.

Abena Okai juggles her work as a YouTuber and her studies as a law student at Wisconsin International University College, Ghana.

Netizens have shared varied views after watching the clip. Briefly News shared some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react to video

Richard Acquaye said:

''She’s done well. Most guys would just use and leave her if this is her perception.''

Inner Tee said:

''There's nothing wrong with her preference. As a person, you should like good things. There's nothing wrong with her preferring only guys with cars.''

Alek Brown said:

''Young lady, why can’t you work to be able to afford your own car? It is not business as usual.''

Tim Bruce commented:

''It is good to dream and dream big but to get so much money to buy Facebook de3, you will need to do more than wishful thinking and mere verbal sophistry.. Better to have " smart and realistic objectives" instead of Cinderella type of expectations. Just my two cents.''

Ben Bo commented:

''Does she have her own car? If not, why then is she expecting a man to have a car before dating? A man with a car would not date her too.''

Beautiful photos of interracial couple whose love life dates back to 2010 stir emotional reactions

Still on relationships, Briefly News reported that inspiring throwback and recent photos of an interracial couple on social media.

The pair, whose love life dates back to 2010, tied the knot in a gorgeous white wedding in 2019.

They welcomed a bouncy child in 2021, who has become part of their family. Before they welcomed their bundle of joy into the world, the couple had a cute dog.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh