A female tugboat master named Helen has opened up about her work as a woman in a male-dominated field

In an interview with Adom TV, she disclosed that she has been working as a tugboat operator for nearly two decades

Helen, who works at the Tema Port in the Greater Accra Region, mentioned that she has no regrets after all these years

A female tugboat master named Helen has opened up about her work as a woman thriving in a male-dominated field at the Tema Port in the Greater Accra Region.

In an interview with Adom TV, the 52-year-old woman established that she has no regrets about working as a tugboat master.

A tugboat is a marine vessel that manoeuvres other vessels or ships by pushing or pulling them, with direct contact or a tow line, said Britannica.

The inspiring woman mentioned that she balances her work and other duties at home despite the challenges women in her field face.

Helen, who has made impressive progress as a female tugboat master, credited the experienced men in her sector for helping develop her skills.

