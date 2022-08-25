A young groom was overwhelmed with emotions during his gorgeous wedding with his sweetheart

In a video, he broke down in tears as the bride walked down the aisle in the company of her father

Some netizens who commented on the couple's happy ending at the ceremony wondered why he did not wipe the tears

Love has a way of sparking emotions in people, including adults, and a young groom could not contain his emotions during his gorgeous wedding with his sweetheart.

The man broke down in tears as the bride walked down the aisle to the alter in the company of her dad.

The emotional moment the groom places his hand on his mouth and could not hold back his tears has elicited reactions from social media users.

Photos of groom and his bride in the company of another man as she walks down the aisle. Credit: @blvckweddings

Source: UGC

Some netizens who commented on the couple's happy ending at the ceremony, where they are seen holding hands amid smiles, wondered why he did not wipe the tears.

Read some of the comments below:

How netizens react

@MANisSTREET reacted:

He is crying like a girl cause he is marrying a girl he loves lmao. If grown men are saying it’s wrong for a man to cry like a child it is wrong .you’re a woman you won’t know.

@macpherson_01 said:

Okay, I get that he’s crying because, yeah he’s emotional. But why are the tears reaching his neck and he’s not trying to wipe it?

LifewithpapiP claimed:

Any man that cries at his wedding on seeing his bride-to-be is just another dramatic man. Fear such men, he’s trying too hard to be authentic.

@ItzOmareh commented:

Wetin e talk abeg.

@shesunrulyy reacted:

If my husband doesn’t cry like this for me I’ll simply walk back out and do it again.

