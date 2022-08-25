Almeacie Hawkins, a mom has proudly shown off her daughter who is living with alopecia to spotlight the child's confidence and acceptance of herself

She disclosed that her daughter went to school without her usual turban or hat on her head with no hair to embrace her condition

The adorable photos, which give vibes of self-worth and love, gained tons of complimentary reactions from folks online

After embracing her inadequacies, a mom flaunted her daughter who is living with alopecia in several photos to spotlight how the little princess has accepted herself.

Almeacie Hawkins revealed her daughter went to school without her usual turban or hat on her head with no hair.

The proud mom splashed photos of her child posing with grit despite her condition.

Photos of girls with alopecia. Credit: Almeacie Hawkins

Source: UGC

Captioning the images, Hawkins wrote:

My daughter said forget them kids and went to school today without her turban or hat on her head. I’m so proud of my baby she is truly embracing ￼her beauty #IAmNotMyHair #alopecia #yougotthis 3rd grade she read.

The post, which conveys a powerful message, has garnered tons of reactions, with many praising the mom as they complimented the girl.

Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:

Nakisha Moore said:

Look at the beauty! Have a wonderful school year pretty girl. You rock.

Jacqueline Langdon reacted:

Beautiful Little Queen!

Iliana Gomez said:

She is a reflection of you. A strong woman raising a strong woman!

Suave Tillman commented:

Taking this to the shade room be right back! This is beautiful!!! Living and loving her skin!

Enjoli Cowan said:

Seeing all the love on this post is so beautiful. Look how big her village is!

Jennifer Mayberry commented:

You go lil cousin with your beautiful self.

Reina Queen-Burnett Brown said:

Your daughter is a Beautiful, Blessed young lady in Jesus' name.

Chapman Ayesha reacted:

Get it my beautiful little cousin I love her life.

Natashia Diggs said:

Gorgeous that's what I'm talking bout. Gotta love it!

Gloria Barnett reacted:

Gorgeous! And beautiful.

Janis Holt said:

She is one of a kid. Black girls rock. You go young lady.

Dashawn Gregoire commented:

I love it. Have a Happy school year. I’m with her forget them kids boo. Be you.

Single mom, farmer from KZN bags R500k from department of social development

In other news, Briefly News reported that a single mother from KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), who runs a vegetable farming business called Azowel Farming Projects, has bagged R500 000 from the department of social development in partnership with the MTN SA Foundation.

Welile Gumede started farming vegetables over four years ago, using her child support grant to start her business.

Source: YEN.com.gh