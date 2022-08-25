A young Nigerian engineer is now full of happiness, having fulfilled his wishes of gifting his parents a new house

The happy fellow identified as Don Chima took to Twitter to unveil a beautiful photo of the house which he said took him a long time to build

Chima said he refused to give up in his quest to complete the house, and his dream has now become a reality

It is celebration all the way for Don Chima, a young Nigerian engineer who just completed and handed over a massive mansion to his mother and father.

As soon as the beautiful house was complete, Chima took to Twitter to share a nice photo of it with his friends and followers.

Chima said his dream took many years to come true. Photo credit: @DonatusChiima.

I was a jobless first-class graduate

He admitted that it was never an easy journey as it took him a long time to complete work on the mansion. In an earlier tweet, Chima said he was a jobless graduate, but his mum's prayers came through for him.

However, his dreams came true because he refused to give up and continued working on the house.

Chima said in the tweet:

"Finally completed this structure for my Dad and Mom. A really long journey but I’m grateful I never gave up on my hustle. Forex was the key to my dreams."

See his tweet below:

Twitter users congratulate him

The celebration tweet he made went massively viral as many people started engaging with it and showering him with congratulations. Some were asking how he made the money. See some of the comments below:

@MistaFrank_ said:

"You did well bro. God bless you!"

@bigpdelh reacted:

"Bro you show me the inside I wan check something e wan be like the one wey I wan build for my mama and papa."

@EsterOnyinye commented:

"Wow this is amazing. Congratulations. I tap into this kind of testimony for I and my brothers. Amen!!!"

@abumsnguru2 said:

"You will see Progress in your Life for making mom and dad happy."

