A brilliant 23-year-old lady named Vee Kativhu is on her way to attaining her PhD at such a young age

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Vee Kativhu revealed that she earlier experienced rejection before the news of her PhD admission

Social media users have been celebrating her, especially for remembering to visit her late dad with the news

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Vee Kativhu, a 23-year-old lady, has celebrated getting admission to pursue her PhD right after she obtained her undergraduate and master's degrees at Oxford and Harvard, respectively.

Although it appears on the surface as though the young lady has no troubles in life, she revealed on her LinkedIn handle that she was rejected by one of her dream schools earlier in the year before getting the new opportunity.

"My PhD degree begins NEXT YEAR in 2023 and will last 3 years (hopefully!) !!!! So we have 10 months left to prepare and until I move to California to start a journey and chapter I’ve been waiting for for so long!!!" she posted.

The brilliant young lady who went from Oxford to Harvard to Ph.D Photo credit: Vee Kativhu via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

What amazed many social media users was how the 23-year-old visited her late father's grave to celebrate the exciting moment with him.

In her own words:

"I wish my dad was here to see this man I wish I wish wish I wish, he would be so so proud. So so proud. But I made sure we visited his grave on that trip so I could deliver the news myself!"

How social media celebrated her

Below were some heartwarming comments netizens shared after watching the brilliant lady explain how it all happened.

nelia931 mentioned:

I read the title as "I got my PhD" and I got very briefly very angry at your success haha. I am writing my master thesis right now and it feels like pulling my skin off and when I saw the title I was like "Didnt she JUST get rejected for a PhD, HOW IS SHE DONE ALREADY" I feel bad now haha, CONGRATULATIONS VEE! Even if you pull it off record speed, you deserve the world!

Donel Memey Kwaleso indicated:

Congratulations ! So happy for you Vee! The US has a lot of scholarships for Masters and mostly PhDs so just apply as much as you can! Wishing you the best best

Michele Kamau commented:

I've been waiting for this video and I'm so happy for you Vee. You are such an inspiration. I've been watching since Oxford days, I also started my PhD in the US this year and I'm so happy that you probs may share your PhD journey on here and motivate me too.

Gorgeous Mzansi lady celebrates bagging medical degree from Wits

In another story, Briefly News reported that Not knowing what her journey would look like, a grateful Mzansi woman celebrated as she completed her degree in medicine. What a wow!

Attending WITS University, social media user @Tsheno24 studied for a degree in medicine. Becoming a doctor is a huge responsibility that this stunner is ready to smash.

Taking to Twitter, @Tsheno24 reflected on her graduation day, expressing her utmost gratitude and pride in being about to have reached this finish line.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh