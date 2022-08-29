Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, recently got fans buzzing with excitement over his colourful outfit

For the recent Big Brother Naija Sunday Live show, the fashion god donned a multicoloured outfit

According to the BBNaija host, the ensemble designed by Nigerian clothing brand @omeruo.ng was inspired by a television

The 2022 Big Brother Naija show recently saw a fake housemate, Modella, exiting the show after a couple of weeks.

The official host and style god, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, came through with yet another statement piece, as he has been doing for the past few weeks on the show.

The media personality sported a multicoloured outfit. Credit: @ebuka, @theoladayo

He came on stage sporting a colourful look that left his fans impressed.

Ebuka took to his Instagram page to share photos of his look, which featured multiple stripes of colours.

The media personality revealed the attire was inspired by the old television set, which was popular in almost every Nigerian household.

He paired the agbada outfit designed by @omeruo.ng with a black suede cap, some coral beads and a pair of sleek shoes.

Swipe to see more photos below:

