A 71-year-old retired soldier has gone back to primary school so as to complete his studies which he abandoned and joined the army

The old man named Isaac goes to school alongside his grandchildren, and a video seen on Youtube shows him in class

Isaac insists that his education will be useful for him despite his old age, and his mother has said she is happy he has gone back to school

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The story of a 71-year-old man who has gone back to the classroom to study has inspired many people on the internet.

The old man, identified as Isaac, is a military retiree who did not complete his education before joining the army.

Isaac has learned to read and write so far. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Source: UGC

Upon his retirement, the Tanzanian man decided to go back to school after seeing that his mates had left him educationally.

My education will be useful to me

Isaac has insisted on completing his education, and he says it will be useful to him, old age notwithstanding.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

His mother is also happy that her son decided to go back to school even though he goes with his grandchild.

In a video shared on YouTube by Afrimax English, the man is seen inside a class with his mates who are said to be happy having him in their midst.

Watch the video below:

YouTube users react

Carol Strange commented:

"Isaac never let anyone discourage you you're doing wonderful Isaac God bless you and your family and your grandchildren in Jesus name amen."

Reina Macaren-a said:

"He doesn't look 71. When you Stop learning you stop living. Peace be with you Issac."

Shola Pedro commented:

"His mum is still so beautiful and vibrant, this is a blessing from GOD."

Derek Anderson reacted:

"What an example to mankind. Well done."

50-year-old woman enrolls in school, says all subjects are easy except maths

In another story, Briefly News reported that a 50-year-old Nigerian woman identified as Afolashade Ajayi has enrolled in Ilorin Grammar School in the Kwara state capital.

In an interview with Briefly.co.za, the woman said her love for education made her enrol in secondary school.

Afolashade, whom her classmates call Aunty Sade, said she decided to further her education regardless of her living condition.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng