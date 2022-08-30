A lady who is not ashamed of her life outside of social media has shared a video of her less attractive house

The lady said that she does not care about anybody's opinion as it is her home, and she is proud to be living in it

Many social media users who reacted to her video praised her for being real and that she is better than many homeless people

A young lady who is not ashamed of where she lives has made a video in front of her house, saying she is proud of it regardless.

Posing in front of the house that looks makeshift, the lady told people to mind their business and get off her matter.

The lady told people to mind their business. Photo source: TikTok/@hannahprecious77

Not living a fake life

Many people in her comment section praised the lady for her honesty and for not living a fake life. They said that she is at least proud of where she stays, unlike many out there.

In a separate video, she revealed that she is tired of living a fake life and does not care what anybody says about her. She said:

"Enough of fake life... This is my house, my empire and am proud of it."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300,000 views with hundreds of comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Mudia Eweka said:

"Aunty it’s your house, you no borrow am. Your pride is valid."

Momma said:

"Biko it’s not easy to have a roof over ur head."

Kingpetpresh said:

"it's not easy. Many people can't even do video in their houses."

StephanieIdedia said:

"It’s a roof over your head Abeg. NO PRESSURE!"

She replied:

"Thanks sweetheart."

ZEENO said:

"Some people sleep by the roadside. Happy and thankful for the little we have."

jennifercyril said:

"My dear don't listen to haters live your life oo it's yours God will put a heavy smile on your face."

Another lady dances inside her cheap house

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young lady with the TikTok handle @alicia.386 showed that she is proud of her room irrespective of how it may look to others.

The wall of her room is without cement plaster. One can easily see how the blocks were structured to build the house.

Without any iota of shame in a video, the lady rocked her waist to XAM's Gouatanamo popular song. In the background was a person scrolling through a phone.

