A man has taken to social media to flaunt his achievement since his girlfriend ended their relationship

He first shared throwback pictures in which he was spotted with a truck and said that was when he worked as a truck driver

The businessman then posted a short video along with a new picture, stating that he now owns trucks

A man got netizens talking after flaunting his progress in life since being dumped by his girlfriend.

Jumping on the viral TikTok challenge, he shared old snaps of himself with a truck and stated that his girlfriend left him because he was a truck driver.

He flaunted his new look. Photo Credit: TikTok/@tom.mariba

In a new scene seconds into the video he shared, the man walked into a room dressed in a fine suit and looking dapper.

The man identified as Tom Shahonya said he is now a truck owner.

His transformation and success earned him the admiration of many netizens.

Social media reactions

donieoo said:

"She still doesn't want you. Move on and live your life. Don't try to prove yourself to anyone."

user527623665726 said:

"This happened to my mother then she married my father lets just say my father was relable held his job but didnt build an empire like the truck driver."

Screamingbadgirl said:

"I don't even know this man but the way I was so happy... Congratulations More success to you ..."

khotso mokoena said:

"You don’t have to respond to people the way you are. We understand you’re successful so what?!!"

Mav said:

"She is probably with a person that owns the company where you buy trucks."

johnsox10 said:

"I know two guys who started as truck drivers but now they are owners brother of trucks. Same as taxi drivers most of the owners were drivers before."

Lady dumped because she sells crayfish, opens food company

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a lady dumped for selling crayfish had celebrated opening a food company.

Jumping on a viral TikTok challenge, the lady had bags of food items on her head. Seconds into the video, she transitioned into a CEO.

The lady advised people never to allow anyone to look down on them because of their present situation.

She revealed that she is now a foodstuff vendor of international recognition. Many people said that she won the challenge.

