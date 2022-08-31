The Big Brother Naija show has produced several Nigerian stars who continue to thrive in the public eye

Some of the female reality TV stars have leveraged their stardom to delve into other lucrative businesses

In this article, Briefly News takes a look at eight ladies from across the various editions of the show who own fashion brands

One thing Big Brother Naija stars know how to do is slay when it comes to fashion and style. Interestingly, some of these stars take things further by starting their own fashion lines.

While the likes of Arin of the Shine Ya Eyes edition has been designing long before she got the BBNaija fame, the likes of Mercy Eke got into fashion retail following her fame.

There have been quite a number of ladies doing this fashion thing, and it is amazing to see them display their creative sides as fashion aficionados.

Briefly News spotlights eight ladies who run their own fashion brands.

Check them out below:

1. Cee-C

The 2018 BBNaija star is unarguably one of the most influential reality TV stars, with a staggering 3 million followers on Instagram.

She ventured into the world of entrepreneurship with the launch of her very own athletic gear brand, Cegar.

The brand deals with all types of sportswear for both men and women.

2. Nengi

The biracial beauty shot into the limelight following her time in the Lockdown house.

While she had been running her shoe line, Shoes By Flora, before she got on the show, the business became famous post-BBNaija.

The brand makes luxury shoes for fashion lovers.

3. Tacha

The Rivers-born star has been chasing the bag way before she got on the Pepper Dem edition. And this is something she has continued to do as a star.

The serial entrepreneur launched her sportswear clothing brand, NLNT in 2020.

NLNT is an acronym for “No Leave No Transfer”, a tagline she popularized during her stay in the house in 2019.

4. Dorathy

The Lockdown star is also another BBNaija ex-housemate with her own fashion brand.

In 2018, Dorathy stepped up the ladder as an entrepreneur with the launch of a lingerie line named MFC Lingerie.

According to the reality TV star, MFC Lingerie was born out of a need to cater for big-chested beautiful women.

5. Mercy

Following her victory as the winner of the Pepper Dem edition, Mercy, fondly known as Lambo, ended 2019 with a bang by launching her own fashion retail store, MNM Luxury.

Unlike the others, Mercy retails clothes, describing them as affordable luxury.

6. Enkay

The 2018 reality TV star had been designing way before she joined the 2018 edition.

Enkay owns a clothing brand, TheEnkayClothing, dedicated to creating stylish pieces for the modern woman.

7. Peace

The 2021 Big Brother Naija reality TV star left her fans excited when she took to her Instagram page to reveal her fashion brand, Buuraq.

In July of 2022, she launched her first collection, tagged EXTANT 22.

8. Arin

The UK-trained fashion designer had been silently making waves on the Nigerian fashion scene way before she joined the 2021 cast of the BBNaija show.

Her brand, Nola Black, creates interesting pieces that embody contraries.

The ladies of the BBNaija show are unarguably creative with a passion for fashion.

